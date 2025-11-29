Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,827 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,876,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,095,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,589,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.82. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,545,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,924. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $332,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,309.22. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.14.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

