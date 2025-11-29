Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Buys 9,699 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 187,734 shares of the company's stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,959 shares of the company's stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics's revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Coughlin sold 18,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $630,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,944,165. The trade was a 24.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 27,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $817,095.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,490.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,380. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

