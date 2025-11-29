Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH - Free Report) TSE: AUP by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,997 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH - Get Free Report) TSE: AUP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

