Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $508,000 Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. $WHF

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF - Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,256 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 74,765 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.25% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,602 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company's stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. WhiteHorse Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $346,000. This represents a 38.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bolduc bought 14,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $97,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 251,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,656.80. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,300 shares of company stock worth $298,816. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WHF shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WhiteHorse Finance to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $7.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

