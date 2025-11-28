Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,692 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 176.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 285,897 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.9% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 378,975 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $22,079,000 after buying an additional 77,865 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $4,424,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.20.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

