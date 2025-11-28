Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,741 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. HSBC lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, November 17th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.09.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

