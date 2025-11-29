Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,222 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $369.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.40 and a twelve month high of $503.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company's fifty day moving average is $421.86 and its 200-day moving average is $431.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

