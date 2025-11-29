Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 50,946 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX - Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Ardelyx were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 17.7% in the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 27,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $33,212.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 299,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,418.30. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 6,426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $35,600.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 359,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,993,823.84. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,868 shares of company stock worth $359,369 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

