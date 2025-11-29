Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,918 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

