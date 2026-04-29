Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.6% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 15,584 shares of the company's stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company's stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,313.00 to $1,327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,216.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $874.14 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $952.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $986.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $825.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here