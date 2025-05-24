Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Visa were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 119,538 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $37,779,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $354.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.75. The company has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "hold" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $362.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here