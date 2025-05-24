Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an "in-line" rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $354.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

