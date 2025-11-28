Visa Inc. $V is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's 8th Largest Position

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,560 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 115,747 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $385,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management now owns 860 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $334.10 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.82 and a 200-day moving average of $347.42.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here