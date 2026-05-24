Visa Inc. $V is TRB Advisors LP's 4th Largest Position

TRB Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 9.0% of TRB Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TRB Advisors LP's holdings in Visa were worth $38,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Visa by 24.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $803,187,000 after purchasing an additional 238,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $312.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $590.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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