Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $803,187,000 after purchasing an additional 238,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $312.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.42. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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