Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,285 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of HS Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Visa by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.42. The company has a market cap of $590.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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