Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 3,402 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Stock Down 6.4%

Analog Devices stock opened at $401.39 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $382.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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