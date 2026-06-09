Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Realty Income Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of O opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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