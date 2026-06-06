Vise Technologies Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $326.82 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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