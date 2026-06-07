Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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