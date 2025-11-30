Vistra Corp. $VST Stock Holdings Raised by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,509 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 5.7% of Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Vistra were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Vistra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 168,713 shares of the company's stock worth $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,830,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.01.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,563,433.22. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

