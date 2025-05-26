Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,689 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 46,667 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Walmart were worth $128,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the retailer's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,583 shares of company stock worth $16,701,404. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

