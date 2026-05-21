Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,266 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,153,176,000 after acquiring an additional 634,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,268,463 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,810,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,990,692 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,575,541,000 after acquiring an additional 93,459 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,065 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,401. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WMT opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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