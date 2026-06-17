Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,179 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 146,328 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $22,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $963.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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