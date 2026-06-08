Walmart Inc. $WMT Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,583 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $152,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $23,952,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,147 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside.

Walmart saw unusually heavy call-option buying, with traders purchasing 174,648 calls, about 43% above average volume. That suggests some investors are betting on a rebound or near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Walmart Adds Express Delivery From In-Store Restaurants, Starting With Subway®

Walmart expanded its delivery business by adding Subway meals to its Express Delivery offering, allowing customers to order freshly made food through the Walmart app or website and receive it in as little as 30 minutes. The move could help Walmart boost order frequency, strengthen its convenience proposition, and take a larger share of meal budgets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed Walmart’s 2026 annual meeting results, and management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Walmart Announces 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

Walmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. The company has a market cap of $946.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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