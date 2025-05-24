Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Position Raised by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG - Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,445 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 205,529 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up 2.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Warner Music Group worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Music Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,336 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 117,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ WMG opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Warner Music Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Warner Music Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warner Music Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warner Music Group wasn't on the list.

While Warner Music Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here