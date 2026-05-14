Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock worth $47,951,856. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.86.

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Alphabet Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $402.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $403.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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