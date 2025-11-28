Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,088 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 257,639 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP's holdings in Waste Management were worth $44,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Get Waste Management alerts: Sign Up

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $217.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waste Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Management wasn't on the list.

While Waste Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here