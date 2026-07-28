Waverly Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,431 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 120,465 shares of the company's stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company's stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

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Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer maintained its bullish outlook , reiterating an Outperform rating and a $200 price target. The firm expects Palantir to deliver a solid second-quarter earnings beat and potentially raise its outlook, with revenue growth of roughly 85% supporting the case. Oppenheimer Lays Out Expectations for Palantir Stock Ahead of August 3 Earnings

, reiterating an Outperform rating and a $200 price target. The firm expects Palantir to deliver a solid second-quarter earnings beat and potentially raise its outlook, with revenue growth of roughly 85% supporting the case. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating momentum is attracting buyers ahead of the August 3 earnings release. Recent results showed revenue growth above 80%, while analysts and bullish commentators believe commercial adoption of Palantir’s AI platform could support another meaningful beat. Several published price targets remain well above the current trading level, including Oppenheimer’s $200 target. Palantir Stock Surges as Oppenheimer Predicts Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

Recent results showed revenue growth above 80%, while analysts and bullish commentators believe commercial adoption of Palantir’s AI platform could support another meaningful beat. Several published price targets remain well above the current trading level, including Oppenheimer’s $200 target. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s AI infrastructure and software positioning remains a long-term catalyst. Commentary contrasting Palantir with hardware-focused technology companies suggests that continued spending on AI infrastructure could increase demand for the software and operating systems that run on top of it. IBM Fell 25% as Hardware Spending Dominated AI Budgets

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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