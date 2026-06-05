WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,346 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 566.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.2%

BAC stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $57.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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