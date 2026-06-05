WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 34,756 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,360 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $561.81 billion, a PE ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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