WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 126.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,215 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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