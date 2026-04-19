Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company's stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,645,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the company's stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

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Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Benzinga: JPMorgan raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. CEO AI comment

CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results.

Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Zacks: analyst projections

Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks: trending stock

Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Reuters: judge rules

Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing court filings (GE has responded in court) mean the situation could evolve, creating headline risk around potential charges, project delays or additional provisions. Recharge News: legal response

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEV. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4%

GEV opened at $1,001.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $870.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.29. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.21 and a 52 week high of $1,009.49.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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