Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 798 MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,855.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,995.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,593.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,695.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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