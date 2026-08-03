Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Purchases 33,980 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. boosted its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,112 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for 3.3% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned 0.06% of SharkNinja worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN opened at $162.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $164.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $167.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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