Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wealth High Governance Asset Management increased its Parker-Hannifin stake by 131.5% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 17,864 shares worth approximately $15.99 million. Parker-Hannifin now represents 5.6% of the firm’s portfolio and is its third-largest holding.
  • Parker-Hannifin reported quarterly EPS of $8.17, exceeding the $7.84 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $5.49 billion. Institutional investors collectively own 82.44% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with 18 Buy ratings and four Holds and an average price target of $1,027.38, compared with the stock’s reported price of $978.14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 5.6% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $978.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $692.02 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $933.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $938.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,037.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Parker-Hannifin Right Now?

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines