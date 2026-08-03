Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wealth High Governance Capital increased its Parker-Hannifin stake by 54.4% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 21,068 shares valued at approximately $18.86 million. Parker-Hannifin now represents 5.7% of the fund’s portfolio.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with 18 Buy ratings and four Holds, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $1,027.38.
  • Parker-Hannifin exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $8.17 in EPS and $5.49 billion in revenue, with year-over-year revenue growth of 10.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 5.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NFSG Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,027.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $978.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $933.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $938.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Parker-Hannifin Right Now?

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines