Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 5.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NFSG Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,027.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $978.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $933.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $938.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here