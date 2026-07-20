Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 825.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,667.28 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $513.99 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,861.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,544.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

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