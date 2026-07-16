Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,178 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,606 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $34,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,053.31 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $530.16 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94. The firm has a market cap of $283.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,037.38 and a 200 day moving average of $905.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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