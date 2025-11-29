Wealthquest Corp Invests $209,000 in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 853 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Woodward by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 25.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts: Sign Up

Woodward Stock Up 0.7%

WWD stock opened at $300.29 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $303.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The company had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Woodward's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Woodward announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.22.

Read Our Latest Report on WWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woodward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woodward wasn't on the list.

While Woodward currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here