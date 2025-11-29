WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 2,744 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7%

ORLY stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here