WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $71.51 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is currently 114.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

