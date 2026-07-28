Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 2,289 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,289 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.4% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total value of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI-related demand remains the key bullish factor. Analysts are focusing on rising nearline hard-disk-drive demand from data centers, increasing exabyte shipments and continued momentum for Seagate’s Mozaic platform. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reportedly remains highly constructive, saying the hard-drive market has strengthened. Can Increasing HDD Exabyte Shipments Bolster Seagate's Q4 Earnings?

Analysts are focusing on rising nearline hard-disk-drive demand from data centers, increasing exabyte shipments and continued momentum for Seagate’s Mozaic platform. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reportedly remains highly constructive, saying the hard-drive market has strengthened. Positive Sentiment: Prior operating performance provides support. Seagate’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising 44.1% year over year, while management’s fourth-quarter earnings guidance of $4.80–$5.20 per share sets a relatively strong bar for the upcoming report.

Seagate’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising 44.1% year over year, while management’s fourth-quarter earnings guidance of $4.80–$5.20 per share sets a relatively strong bar for the upcoming report. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders anticipate significant volatility. With earnings due Tuesday, market participants expect a large post-report move, making the results, forward guidance and commentary on AI infrastructure spending especially important for STX’s near-term direction. Here's How Much Traders See Seagate Stock Moving After Earnings

With earnings due Tuesday, market participants expect a large post-report move, making the results, forward guidance and commentary on AI infrastructure spending especially important for STX’s near-term direction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are weighing on the stock. The pullback follows a sharp long-term advance, leaving investors concerned that strong expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Seagate is also trading amid weakness across AI, memory and hardware stocks.

The pullback follows a sharp long-term advance, leaving investors concerned that strong expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Seagate is also trading amid weakness across AI, memory and hardware stocks. Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty adds pressure. New U.S. tariffs affecting key semiconductor trading partners have contributed to sector-wide selling and raised concerns about costs, supply chains and international demand ahead of earnings. Seagate Technology Holdings Falls On Tariffs As Fair Value Stays In Focus

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $816.99 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $894.67 and its 200 day moving average is $615.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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