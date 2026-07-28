Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 69,207 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,207 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Zoetis were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in Zoetis by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here