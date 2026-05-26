Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,141 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $234.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

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