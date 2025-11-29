Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 1.3% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Welltower Stock Up 1.0%

WELL stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.14.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

