Welltower Inc. $WELL Stock Position Raised by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 163,969 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 1.2% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.31% of Welltower worth $319,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.70. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 204.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

