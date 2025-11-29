West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 2,757 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Novartis by 19.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,700 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra set a $126.00 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novartis from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Novartis to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The company had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

