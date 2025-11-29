West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 5,051 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14,797.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,638 shares of the company's stock worth $162,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company's stock worth $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 1,621,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,255,000 after buying an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $94.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

