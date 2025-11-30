West Family Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3%

GEV stock opened at $597.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.17 and a 200 day moving average of $569.62.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here